David White
David White's Avatar

David White

David has 12 years studying economics and personal finance and has spent the last 6 years as a Financial Services Representative. Having secured his life insurance license, series 6, and series 63 licenses, David's goal is to bring world-class financal education and services to middle - low income Americans that have been largely ignored by Wall Street and the larger firms that represent them.

Add to Contacts

What best describes your financial situation?

Which Services Would Most Interest You

* Auto/Home/Life Insurance * Investments * Debt Consolidation * Home Security * Legal Shield