Mr_RedMagic aka Dane

Oi I'm ꪑ᥅_᥅ꫀᦔꪑꪖᧁ꠸ᥴ I'm a Minecraft player I main the hive and minexo I play driftx and many many more drift games like NFS heat. And yes I'm single sadly but who cares right👍 I'm not bi or anything but at this point I don't like 80 percent of woman I listen to most music and I don't have strong opinions so I'm pretty chill as long as your not rasist or anything similar to that and if you're apart of this fuck off I'ma destroy you cave/craft/fixed/mint/end and anyone apart of your dumb cult... But on second note I listen to death metal/hiphop/sad/chill/ragea/rock and yes for who I am Im actually pretty smart for a homeschooled no life that plays games and likes tech and cars anyway this is the end of this bio cya dm me if you actually want to be friends dms are open.