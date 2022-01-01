Ms.Cassie Cakez LLC
Welcome to Ms.Cassie Cakez Est.2021 based in Stone Mountain GA home of the best sweetest freestyle cakes please feel free to connect with us for bookings and cake tasting. We look forward to networking and gaining new clients.
