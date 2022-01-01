April 23rd, 7:30pm
Wells Hall, B115
House of Prayer Campus Ministry
619 E Grand River Ave
Chi Alpha - MSU
His House Christian Fellowship - MSU
917 Sever Dr
CRU MSU
Every Nation @ MSU
Element Church
219 S Harrison (Kellogg Center)
Campus Edge MSU
Trinity Church
3355 Dunckel Rd
InterVarsity
Jesus Church
11733 Old U.S. 27, Dewitt
Spirit of Christ
8170 Coleman Rd, Haslett
Riverview Church
Erickson Hall
UCO
St. John Church & Student Center
327 M. A. C. Ave
Mount Hope Church
Truth Seekers
Reaching Higher Ministries
