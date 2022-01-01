MSU TX Department of Mass Communication

Thank you for visiting the MSU Mass Communication Department. With about 140 mass communication majors, the department is big enough to offer a wide range of opportunities yet small enough to offer a personal connection. Students will find professors with open doors who are willing to help them navigate the curriculum, scholarships, careers and most anything else that comes up. Our students win awards in state, regional and national competitions on an annual basis, most recently the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association, the Broadcast Education Association and Collegiate Broadcasting Inc. Our graduates have gone on to careers not only in media-related fields such as television, journalism, advertising and public relations but also in management, event-planning, teaching, law and marketing. Alumni have won Pulitzer Prizes and gone on to some of the best graduate schools in the country.