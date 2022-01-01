MSU TX Theatre Department 's Avatar

MSU TX Theatre Department

The theatre program at Midwestern State University is devoted entirely to undergraduate instruction. As a result, motivated, capable students find themselves quickly involved not only in the classroom, but also in production work on stage and backstage. The program emphasizes the importance and interrelatedness of all aspects of theatre: performance, design, technical theatre, and scholarship. The theatre faculty members seek to cultivate an atmosphere of collaboration, ensemble, and mutual respect.

