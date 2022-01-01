Juanita & Ralph Harvey School of Visual Arts

The Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Arts at Midwestern State University offers a variety of studio programs in well-equipped facilities. Each discipline involves in-depth teaching of the practical skills, studio techniques, and visual concepts necessary for the creation of fine art. The gallery features group and solo exhibitions by regionally and nationally known artists during the academic year, as well as the Annual Student Exhibition in the spring and summer. During the fall and spring semesters, the Harvey School of Visual Arts hosts a number of workshops and lectures through its Visiting Artist Program. Field trips to Dallas and Fort Worth museums, galleries, and private artists’ studios complete a well-rounded educational experience.