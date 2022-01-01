Marie Troy Cargill
Graphic designer and artist, founder behind Verse2Creative (new website coming soon)
Portfolio of Created Magazines
Created by Verse2Creative, I was the project manager and creative lead on the attached projects.
Graphic designer and artist, founder behind Verse2Creative (new website coming soon)
Portfolio of Created Magazines
Created by Verse2Creative, I was the project manager and creative lead on the attached projects.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company