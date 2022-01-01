MTM Equities
Hi, we’re the Michel family: husband and wife, two boys, two dogs, a snake, and lots of love. Thank you for visiting.
The Cottage at Salle Marie Meadows
Book directly to save on fees, find local guides, and follow our vlog.
Get Email Updates and Discounts
Subscribe to our vlog for special discounts, rental updates, and to see how we #shoplocal and #supportsmallbusiness.
Advertise in Our Welcome Basket
We #SupportSmallBusiness and #ShopLocal. Tell us about your products and services if you're interested in sending samples to our guests.