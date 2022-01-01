Murda Marc

Marcus Taylor aka “Murda Marc” aka “DoubleM” Born and raised in Richmond Virginia’s east end Henrico County Watts Lane Central Gardens area. Competitive intellectual nature. God fearing father of 4. Very family oriented with loyal morals. Speaks “Real” and “RAW” lyrics. Very versatile in delivery and structure of songs! First project “Marc Madness”released on All Platforms first quarter of the 2021 year showing range of talent. Spent 7yrs incarcerated in Virginia State facilities back to prove The Best in the game! Best friend Elkridge Chase started him once released, knowing the spots to record first with Richmonds own Clef Majors! Apart of 1 of Richmonds Biggest studios etc. BlackBird Collective 904 w Leigh St. Helping Start his own Label “SOLID RECORDS ENTERTAINMENT LLC” with brothers and friends. Has accomplishments of 1st Place Winner for “Coast 2 Coast” and All local venues entered. Opened for Atlantas rapper Trouble, and most recent Jadakiss. Looking to expand his crowd and music across the World! “I DONT DO THIS SHH FOR LIKES.. JUST TALK MY LIFE ON IT”