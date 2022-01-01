Music Library
This is where you'll be able to find my completed playlist, recommend artist and albums recommendations.
For The Soul *playlist
Hopefully this playlist will fill your soul with the collective of songs being heavily R&B based.
BENEE *artist
PLEASE check her out. I love her unique style outside of music and during music. Her unique sounds really intrigued me and hopefully it will intrigue you guys as well.
Bren Joy *artist
His gospel R&B vibe is such a nice change in this scene. It's definitely something you've heard before as far as that sound but he does it so flawlessly and smooth. It's not something a lot of artist are doing in this genre so check him out if you're interested.