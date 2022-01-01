Goddess Aisha Serendipity

I am an Energy Worker, Reiki Master and Healer. I use a range of crystals, sounds, energy, etc., during most of my sessions to assist with overall spiritual care and maintenance. I have been a spiritual advocate for over 10 years. This amazing spiritual reading session was designed to provide you with clarity and guidance on your way to your divine purpose or shed some much needed light on a situation. Schedule today, don’t delay.