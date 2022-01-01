Goddess Aisha Serendipity
I am an Energy Worker, Reiki Master and Healer. I use a range of crystals, sounds, energy, etc., during most of my sessions to assist with overall spiritual care and maintenance. I have been a spiritual advocate for over 10 years. This amazing spiritual reading session was designed to provide you with clarity and guidance on your way to your divine purpose or shed some much needed light on a situation. Schedule today, don’t delay.
✨Book a Spiritual Service✨
Tarot readings, Oracle readings, altar work, candel service, and Remote Reiki.
Manifesting Jewelry Collection
Handmade powerful loaded ritualistic jewelry to assist with setting your intention.💖🌹 Adding new pieces monthly. ✨
✨My Empress Retreat YouTube
Like and subscribe for more intent setting music, magical vibes, prosperity, and health tips.✨