MySportsReports.com
Local sporting events galvanize communities. Talking about amateur athletics, and the people and environments in which they are held, bind us together. Our mission is to foster an environment of positivity and there is no better way to do so than in amateur athletic arenas all around the country.
Our Content
Video
Audio
Our Socials
Donate to MySportsReports.com & Marshal Manlove
Help support the expansion of MySportsReports.com & Marshal Manlove by donating.
Our Mission:
Local sporting events galvanize communities. Talking about amateur athletics, and the people and environments in which they are held, bind us together. Our mission is to foster an environment of positivity and there is no better way to do so than in amateur athletic arenas all around the country.
The Team
Marshal Manlove, Founder, Editor in Chief, Personality
Our sites founder and main host is Marshal Manlove from Middletown, DE. He was a pioneer of local sports coverage on the internet starting in 1997. He returns to help the launch of this channel talking about sports from his home state of Delaware.
Mike Peco, Talking Head, Content Producer, Consultant
Talking Head is just one of many hats that Mike wears during the week. In addition to contributions at MySportsReports.com, Mike is in management at a local construction related service company, voice over artist, podcaster, wedding officiant and you can also find him driving Uber if you're out and about in the Wilmington, Delaware area. Mike has partnered with Marshal Manlove for the past decade to produce and distribute internet content.
Join the Team
We are searching for local sports fans and experts from all over the country to join our network. We are not here to compete or step on anyone's toes or turf. Have your own show? Great! Visit ours and we will certainly promote yours! We want to hear what you have to say. Please use the contact info at the top of this page to contact our founder, leader, producer and main personality, Marshal Manlove for details.