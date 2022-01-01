Saviours’ Day Gift 2022

Peace and Blessings family…. we in The Nation of Islam are committed to striving hard at making sure that we keep the communities around the globe up to date with the latest news & instructions on how to keep individuals, families and communities spiritually feed, physically well & safe. We’re committed to making our communities a decent & safe place to live. Please help us in our annual fundraiser to support the incredible work & sacrifice of The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan! Your donations are sincerely appreciated!