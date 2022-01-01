Student News for Mid-Pacific Institute
Features
Mid-Pacific Junior publishes two novels this school year
Sports
Scrimmages replace games as athletes celebrate senior night
News
Students hope for fewer COVID-19 rules next year
2021 Ka Nalu Ola
Mid-Pacific’s art and literary magazine
Opinion
Is Mid-Pacific teaching students how to become artists?
Print Edition
March 2021 Issue
Follow Us on Twitter
Get your own Flowpage
Help Center
Report Phishing
Privacy Request
Privacy Policy
Notice at Collection
Terms of Service
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Contact Flowpage