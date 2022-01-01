Nate Shipman

Oklahoma-based singer/songwriter Nate Shipman has been writing songs since he was eleven years old, though the first decent song he ever wrote was during his sophomore year of college. He shared the song with his friends and peers, and after receiving all positive feedback, a hunger grew in him to pursue music, and the hunger only grows more and more. Nate's debut album "Giver" (2020) is his attempt to connect with people and give an impression of what he is capable of as a songwriter. He isn't seeking fame and fortune, just a chance to pursue music full-time and have a prime opportunity to speak truth into people's lives.