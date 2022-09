Nathan Griner Music

Nathan Griner’s style has evolved through his years of performance. He has found his home with a style reminiscent of The Lumineers meet the instrumentation stylings of Shakey Graves. He is visually engaging in his performance as he sings and plays guitar while stomping a cymbal under one foot and a suitcase under the other. He stands out having a big sound as a one man show. His covers will grab you while his originals keep you wanting more.