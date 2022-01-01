NENO FRESH

Introducing NENO FRESH, latin's hottest new trap artist. Expanding on a sub-genre of hip-hop that became popular in the early 2000's, he brings a fresh sound that utilizes the current elements of southern trap. His caidence guides you through catchy, thought-provoking, Spanish lyrics that are sure to warrant several replays. Hailing from The Dominican Republic and currently residing in New Orleans, Louisiana, the influence from his rich, Afro-Latino, culture pours through your speakers and inundates your senses with every listen.