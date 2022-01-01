New York Pizza Factory's Avatar

New York Pizza Factory

SERVING THE BEST PIZZAS IN FAIRFAX, VA At New York Pizza Factory, we've been making getting really good pizza really easy since 2010. In our freezer-free kitchen, we have nothing but fresh ingredients and hard-working cooks that are dedicated to serving incredible pizzas, pastas, salads, subs, and entrees. Get a piping hot, late-night pie delivered to your dorm, a sub brought to your office for lunch, or pick up a couple of pastas and salads for a weeknight family dinner. Whatever it is you're ordering, you can count on fast, friendly service and food that's fresh, hot, and delicious.