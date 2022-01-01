Niccothe1st

Hello! Thank you for checking me out, I am a 15 year old recording artist from Orlando Florida. I haven’t been making music for that long but I know that I want to for the rest of my life. My sound is very undeveloped and I haven’t tapped into the strongest parts of my creativity and style yet but my passion, practice and potential is limitless and I’m progressing everyday. I’m not ever stopping so if you enjoy my music and listen to it please know that you are the reason I’m doing this and I can’t stress enough how important you are to me, I put a lot of my heart into music and I’m so grateful that I can share it with you all. I hope you can enjoy what is now and what is yet to come📈 Stay safe ✨ -Niccothe1st