Nicholas Burley
East Palo Alto native. I attended Saint Francis Highschool in mountain view CA, where I played football and basketball. Blessed with God given abilities I earned an athletic scholarship to Fresno State. I finished my football career at Fresno in 2003. Continuing my football pursuit I Fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans and Stl Rams. Finished my football career in 2005. Life took on a whole new meaning transitioning careers. I spiriled through depression and depended on alcohol to ease the pain. I was in a dark place but God helped me through the process. Inspired to help people navigate life and to chase their greatness.
Chase your greatness
keynote speaker.. building strategies for your company. Personal development. Lets take your life to the next level. Learn strategies that has proven to add value and change your life