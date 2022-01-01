Nicholas Burley

East Palo Alto native. I attended Saint Francis Highschool in mountain view CA, where I played football and basketball. Blessed with God given abilities I earned an athletic scholarship to Fresno State. I finished my football career at Fresno in 2003. Continuing my football pursuit I Fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the National Football League with the Tennessee Titans and Stl Rams. Finished my football career in 2005. Life took on a whole new meaning transitioning careers. I spiriled through depression and depended on alcohol to ease the pain. I was in a dark place but God helped me through the process. Inspired to help people navigate life and to chase their greatness.