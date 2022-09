Nikela Nicole

Pro Makeup Artist in the business for 10 years. Nikela is a California native, gaining her exposure from word of mouth and through content produced through many prestigious and local talent. Nikela is a self taught mua with a natural gift, she went on to attend E.I. Makeup School where she learn Film/tv, High Fashion and Prosthetics. Currently Nikela is expanding to makeup products and coaching in the field.