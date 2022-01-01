NJ Waterfront Getaway on the Delaware Bay
Welcome to Fortescue, NJ and thank you so much for choosing to stay here at our little "Waterfront Getaway on the Delaware Bay"! Here is a list we have compiled for the convenience of our guests to discover some of Fortescue and the surrounding areas/local businesses.
Book Direct and Save!
Visit us on houfy.com and book your next trip with us direct & save on VRBO/Airbnb fees!
Miss Fortescue Fishing Charters
Click here to visit the FB page of Miss Fortescue and get details on local boating/fishing trips!
FB Page for Higbee's Bait & Tackle
Click here for info on our local bait shop and luncheonette - Higbee's Bait & Tackle
Bonanza II FB Page
Delaware Bay Fishing and Party Boat - The largest boat in Fortescue, NJ - 65' in length
Bayshore Crab House FB Page
Bayshore Crab House (aka "Bull on the Barn Bayshore Crab") is a local seafood restaurant
The Red Eyed Crab FB Page
Click here for info on The Red Eyed Crab restaurant located a few mins away in Port Norris, NJ
Cape May Salt Oyster Farms Info
Click here to visit Cape May Salt Oyster Farms for info on fresh, local oysters.
Newport Deli Mart Phone Number & Address
Local convenience store & deli - serves krispykrunchy chicken
Dino's Pizzeria & Steakhouse Cedarville, NJ
Local pizza restaurant that offers delivery to 212 & 216 New Jersey Ave. Fortescue, NJ
Join Our E-mail List!
No spam or junk.. just exclusive discounts for our returning vacationers!