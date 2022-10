Noah Perez

Welcome‌, my name is ‌Noah‌ ‌Perez.‌ ‌I‌ ‌am‌ ‌currently‌ ‌a‌ ‌Senior ‌at‌ ‌Leuzinger‌ ‌High‌ ‌School.‌ ‌For the time being, I am ‌living‌ ‌in‌ ‌Los‌ ‌Angeles California.‌ ‌I‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌studying‌‌ ‌Digital‌ ‌Art‌ ‌for‌ ‌about‌ ‌two years ‌now. I would like to learn ‌more about photography and where I can improve. I‌ ‌am‌ ‌currently‌ in the Multimedia Careers Academy (MCA) helping out my school by taking photographs of school events, sports, etc.‌