Here is a link to my Youtube page!!!

hey guys this channel is all about my journey with my 15 gallon fluval flex!! I will be showing the good the bad and the ugly with this tank. Ive had it a little over 3 years and it is my passion. I love everything to do with reef keeping. Make sure to like and subscribe so you guys can join me in watching the 15gallon grow into an amazing reef!! who knows... maybe one day my hobby will turn into a career!! :) thanks guys later reefers