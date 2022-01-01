Ryan/Norm/Juno
He/they/she + all neopronouns I love the Osemanverse, Young Royals, kandi, The Owl House, writing, and Minecraft. Gay, pangender, and aroace-spec. Leftist Wattpad account: @normof3north
