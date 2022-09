Shower for Shyra and babies Beau and Reagan

Welcome! Celebrate with us the long awaited homecoming of the Warwick babies Beau and Reagan by blessing Shyra and her family with some extra snuggly and sweet baby items and helpful household products to keep their home running smoothly during this busy time! This self guided virtual baby shower will be open through Dec 4th, which is the deadline for shipping by Christmas. Please contact me with any questions! Tara Jewell - 360-318-5732