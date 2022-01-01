Ocean Clark Art
Ocean Clark has been a full-time portrait artist since 1997. He has created custom artwork for tens of thousands of happy customers over his career. He would be honored to paint your next project.
End-of-Year BLOWOUT SALE
Bottom dollar prices offered on all inventory to clear studio space for 2021!
Gift A Portrait Voucher
Gift or purchase a voucher for a custom OceanClarkArt portrait or painting through Groupon
FREE HOW-TO: Photograph your art for prints
From cheap and easy with no equipment to expensive and professional, this tutorial explains three techniques to photograph your art better,