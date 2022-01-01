Oh Boy Prince

Dubbed the "King of Viral", Prince has accomplished what every artist in the last decade set out to do...captivate social media. Prince created a wave with his latest singles and quickly became the soundtrack to numerous dance challenges and videos by top influencers and celebrities. Well known for his hit releases with the Billboard-charting group GS Boyzz. Prince is no stranger to the spotlight but is going at it alone this time. Prince hails from Brooklyn, New York, and is currently based in Arlington, Texas. However, his background on the east coast has a strong influence on his musical approach. The artist’s distinctive rap flow and killer lyrics recall the likes of other New York rappers such as 50cent, Jay-Z, and Biggie Smalls.