Olivia Rajan
Goal-oriented & self-driven pre-medical student aspiring to become a surgical oncologist.
The Power of Music
A student-led organization that endeavors to virtually educate students in musical subjects
Operation MEDucation
A student-led organization that strives to empower, educate, and inspire young minds about medicine
Project Faith
A completely virtual, student-led organization that strives to bring high schoolers closer to Christ
HHS Project Faith
A club that strives to bring high school students closer to Christ through fellowship and worship.
HHS Badminton Club
A club that meets weekly to play badminton both casually and competitively through tournaments, etc