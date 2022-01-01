Our Mobile Kitchen
An innovative new food truck run by the owner of Vibrant Occasions Catering and Dinner’s Ready Express Catering, Chef Serge Krikorian. Delicious chef-prepared fusion cuisine made with the freshest available ingredients.
