OMO EAZY T

Tarik Bias, better known as OMO EAZY-T, was born and raised in Napoleonville, Louisiana. His passion for music arose from creatively writing poems since the young age of 13. The artist is currently 23 years old, and residing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. OMO EAZY-T is known for his versatility and unique word flow. His music includes many real-life experiences that the average person can relate to, which makes him an extraordinary artist.