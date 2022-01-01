Shawn Olson
Cashback, bank, and stock bonuses. Any benefit received from referrals invested in Kiva microloans 1-2x.
RobinHood - Free Stock
Sign-up with my link to get a free stock just by linking your new account to your bank.
TradeUp 1-2 Free Stocks (Cash Equiv.)
Use phone, small stock no deposit, bigger one with $100 deposit.
WeBull - Two Free Stocks
Two free stocks (worth $18-1600) for opening a free account + depositing $100.
Chime Bank - $75 Bonus
Push funds into the account from Cash App, Chase, etc. or use a real direct deposit to qualify.
Porte Bank - $50 Bonus
Push $500+ into the account *from* another bank, or direct deposit. Activate the debit card. Get a $50 bonus. No-fees.
Stash Invest - $20 Bonus
Use my link, select the $1/mo account, transfer $5+ into the bank account. Get $20.