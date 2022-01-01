Dan Parolek
Dan is an architect, urban designer, and the founding principal of Opticos Design, which has grown into a nationally sought-after company of thought leaders in urban placemaking, innovative housing design and policy, and zoning reform.
The Top 5 Missing Middle Housing Mistakes to Avoid
In this series, we introduce the top five mistakes cities and states make with regards to regulating Missing Middle Housing. We cover each mistake one at a time, discuss why each is important to avoid, and provide graphic examples of both good and bad solutions, as well as even better approaches.