Orange County Carpenters Women's Auxiliary 417

The mission of the Orange County Women’s Auxiliary Union Local 417 is to lead, inspire, and mentor women to embrace their carpenter’s purpose, value, and to get involved. We empower women igniting their passion to make a positive contribution to their community and stand behind their Union Carpenter as they change the world building by building. Our auxiliary’s primary purpose is to actively promote the principles of unity & charity, to aid and foster the charitable activities, and to support the purpose and functions of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters and Orange County Union Local 714.