Other Resources
Goodreads (Amazon)
The Clear Quran (English Interpretation)
A beautiful portable English translation of the Quran that is easy to read and simple to understand.
The Three Abrahamic Testaments
An honest acknowledgement of similarities and differences between Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.
Does the Quran Really Say That?
This book addresses misunderstandings and misconceptions propogated by critics and Islamaphobes
Being Muslim: A Practical Guide
A compilation of essential concepts and wisdom in one convenient, easily readable guide.
Aisha: The Wife, The Companion, The Scholar
The stories and misconceptions of Aisha (RA) to those with little knowledge of her life and work.
Secrets of Divine Love
An inspiring guide that will lead you towards the hidden meaning of the Quran via passion and joy.
The Sacred Path to Islam: A Guide to Seeking Allah
Helping people find the wisdom, the inspiration, and the beauty in Islam and The Holy Quran..
Timeless Seeds of Advice
A selection of beautiful & practical advice from the Quran, the Prophet ﷺ & great Islamic scholars.
Allah Loves
Omar Suleiman explores who/what Allah loves so that we may become one of those who are beloved too.
Repentance: Breaking the Habit of Sin
Imagine standing in front of Allah and watching your sins in front of you & having to explain it...
Angels in Your Presence
This book provides reflections on the unseen presence of angels in our lives, from birth till death.
Prayers of the Pious
Inspirational collection of prayers & reminders for anyone who wishes to connect to the Divine.