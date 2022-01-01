Wynn Center
The PAL Wynn Center aims to significantly, enthusiastically, and passionately create opportunities for the children of the Bedford Stuyvesant community to put their education into practice, thereby developing their self-worth and community. Our vision is to cultivate an environment of Wynners through programming that encourages teamwork, commitment, discipline, persistence, focus, determination, and personal achievement.
Closed Now
•
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
PAL Application K-8th Grade
