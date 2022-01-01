Pamela J Ayres Fine Art
Pam is an oil and acrylic plein air and studio painter. She actively studies and paints the scenic abundance of the Atlantic Ocean, the miles of beautiful coastline and the people, wildlife and culture in Florida and beyond. As a faculty member of the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Pam introduces the fun world of oil painting to new students. She has won awards, exhibited in many shows in Florida, and has been invited to participate in plein air competitions. Pam maintains memberships with Oil Painters of America, the American Impressionist Society, the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, American Women Artists, Plein Air Palm Beach, the Lighthouse ArtCenter and the North County Art Association. Pam currently travels and paints across the USA and abroad, striving to discover new ways of interpreting nature’s beauty onto canvas. At home in Tequesta, Florida, Pam paints at The Village Art Studios, a juried, co-op studio and gallery of local professional artists.
