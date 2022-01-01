Paradise Grille & South Of The Border
Have you signed the kids up for our first Annual Outdoor Halloween Pumpkin Carving Lunch Party yet? It's this Saturday from 11 to 3pm with 4 time slots. Click one of the links below to purchase tickets for the time slot that suits you! We are so excited for this event and can't wait to see all the costumes :)
Saturday's Live music!
Loose Shoes in the house rocking the Dice at 5pm, getting you warmed up for our Braves game watch party at 9pm
WE'VE HAVE PUMPKIN SPICE VODKA MARTINIS!
Get your pumpkin spice fix here! AND we have Pumpking Beer on draft!
Our First Annual Adult Halloween Costume Party!
Get your costumes out of the closet and join us Fri, Oct 30th at 9.30pm for some after hours fun!