Paradize Candlez

Handcrafted by Olivia B - All natural, soy scented candles. Using my favorite essential oils, infused with fresh Plumeria flowers from my own backyard! I’m a “newbie” & this is my latest hobby -- my new love for candle-making! If you happen to have received a gifted-candle from me, drop a “tip” to let me know you are enjoying it! Thanks for the love & support! [Fil-Am Owned]