Creshae Mccloud

I am a hairstylist located in Broward County specializing in a variety of styles including locs, braids, weaves, silk press/wrapping and more. I work with a wide demographic of clients— young adults, children, aging adults with short, long, straight, curly or kinky hair. My goal is to provide nourishment along with styling to ensure your hair continues to grow with my styles. It’s been coined that I in fact have growing hands, I hope to see you soon!