Patrice Callahan-Turek
Hello! I'm so excited to have met you! A little bit about me... I own WestBoro Nutrition where we have Healthy Protein Shakes, Energy Teas, Protein Coffees, and so much more! I also have over 30 years of experience in Gymnastics, Tumbling, and Cheerleading from the Pre School all the way to the College Level. I enjoy staying involved with the Sport by working one on one with athletes in a Private Lesson Session. Check out my availability for this below! It doesn't stop there as my Passion is helping others in so many ways... I also specialize in Skin Care! Rodan + Fields is a premium skincare brand built on a legacy of innovative dermatology-inspired skincare products backed by clinical results. Take my Solution Tool to see what products would help you the most!
