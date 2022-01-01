Patrick Rhodes's Avatar

Patrick Rhodes

My mission is to raise awareness around Giving Back and to support our hardworking healthcare heroes by providing them with free weekend lunches. I’m currently supporting AdventHealth however I hope to expand my movement to other organizations soon. If your organization would like to be considered for lunch donations please send me an email below.

Supporters Needed

If your company is interested in supporting our healthcare heroes please send me an email advising how you can help. Thank you!