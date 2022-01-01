Yane Díaz
CEO Pazitud, Stress & Anxiety Peace Coach, Video Marketer & Producer, Singer, Author
Tengo el privilegio de ser autora seleccionada por la plataforma más grande de hispanoamérica, Líderes Que Inspiran (LQI). LQI se dedica a encontrar las mentes más brillantes en distintas disciplinas para compartir contigo información de valor que aporta a tu éxito personal y profesional. En el capítulo que escribí te cuento cómo puedes alcanzar el éxito SIN ESTRÉS a través de la PAZITUD. Haz clic en este enlace y pre-ordena tu copia.
Support group designed to help you lower recurrent stress and anxiety and live a better quality of life. Sessions led by Stress & Anxiety Coach, Yane Díaz Grupo de apoyo para ayudarte a disminuir niveles de estrés y ansiedad recurrentes y mejorar tu calidad de vida. Liderado por Coach de estrés y ansiedad, Yane Díaz.
A step by step guide to help you connect immediately with your Pazitud or "attitude of peace."
We make videos that connect you with your peace and raise your consciousness.