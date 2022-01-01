Peter Hernandez, Community College of the Air Force Representative and Career Counselor
My name is Peter Hernandez. I am a Career Counselor and Community College of the Air Force Representative. My mission is to inform and help young adults between the ages of 17-39 explore the opportunities the Air Force can provide, as well as educate individuals so they may make the best possible choice for them and their future.
