Philip Teas
abstract artist and geologist blending vibrant colors with abstract sketches creating pieces reminiscent of the natural world with the vibrancy of first experiences
PTZART Mailing
Get latest info and updates
abstract artist and geologist blending vibrant colors with abstract sketches creating pieces reminiscent of the natural world with the vibrancy of first experiences
PTZART Mailing
Get latest info and updates
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company