Pamela Henshon
Pamela F. Henshon has been a hairstylist for over 25 years. Her experience ranges from working in a Paul Mitchell salon in Fairbanks, Alaska to working as a Master Stylist in a JC Penney Salon in Spanish Fort and Mobile, Alabama to owning and operating a salon in Daphne, Alabama. Pamela is also a certified beauty instructor, having earned her certification from Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama. Mrs. Henshon has also worked extensively with Chi products and with the Avada line of natural products. Throughout her career, Pamela has had the opportunity to work with clients from all backgrounds, with all hair textures. The knowledge gained during her experience is vast and served as motivation for the development of her unique line of haircare products. To grow her business Pamela Henshon has added clothing to her brand.
@phnaturalsbypam
Pamela Henshon is a certified cosmetologists Instructor, hair and skin product developer/author /public speaker/educator Helping people to love their hair and skin every day. phnaturalsbypam.com
PH Naturals by Pam Salon Phone: (251) 973-8718
Address: 3266 International Dr. Suite 1, Mobile, AL 36606
Free Subscription
Keep up with PH Naturals by Pam