Pamela Henshon

Pamela F. Henshon has been a hairstylist for over 25 years. Her experience ranges from working in a Paul Mitchell salon in Fairbanks, Alaska to working as a Master Stylist in a JC Penney Salon in Spanish Fort and Mobile, Alabama to owning and operating a salon in Daphne, Alabama. Pamela is also a certified beauty instructor, having earned her certification from Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama. Mrs. Henshon has also worked extensively with Chi products and with the Avada line of natural products. Throughout her career, Pamela has had the opportunity to work with clients from all backgrounds, with all hair textures. The knowledge gained during her experience is vast and served as motivation for the development of her unique line of haircare products. To grow her business Pamela Henshon has added clothing to her brand.