๐—ฃ๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฐ๐—ค๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ป

Bursting onto the scene in November of 2020 with his infectious funk single โ€˜hey ya!โ€™, Phoenix A. McQueen offered something happier and funkier to the conversation. With a retro-modern sound and catchy hooks and melodies, the rising pop showman looks to make his full debut with his album โ€˜Boy Wonderโ€™ slated to arrive August 13th!