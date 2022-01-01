Pieces + Pardons

My name is Shannon and I am frustrated. And I am mad. And I am disappointed. I started out in this world wild and courageous and free… and then somewhere along the way I was taught to be silt suspended in water. Janet Finch once said, “Hatred, now, that’s something you can use. Sculpt. Wield. It’s hard, or soft, however you need it.” So here I am, sculpting and wielding and growing, and through it all learning how to be bold and brave and fierce again while maintaining grace. So that’s what these pieces are. Most are not careful and delicate. They are not perfect and safe. They are gracefully bold and brave. There’s a story, a reminder, a vote of confidence, a reclamation in each piece. So.... hello. I haven’t met you yet, but you’re here and you’re alive and that means you’ve survived everything you’ve ever been through. And because of that, I’d say you’re killin’ it. XOXO