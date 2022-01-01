Second Hour Meetings
Elders Quorum
Week 2 & 4
Relief Society
Deacons Quorum
ID: 878 3565 3048 | Code: vc6JGp
Teachers Quorum
ID: 884 4974 2033 | Code: 8Ux6E2
Priests Quorum
ID: 882 9630 4140 | Code: bh5YYH
Combined Young Men
ID: 764 8645 5063 | Code: PLYM123
Young Women 12-14 - Week 4
ID: 905 165 1478 | Code: 416518
Young Women 15-18 - Week 4
ID: 340 119 3747 | Code: i8WR76
Combined Young Women - Week 2
